Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of San Francisco 49ers logo in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers had their 2024 season devastated by injuries. As the Niners gear up for the 2025 season, they’ve found themselves once again looking at a thin receiving corps as players recover from injuries incurred last season and sustain new ones over training camp.

To combat the issue, San Francisco traded with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire former Super Bowl champion Skyy Moore. Now, Moore is talking about what it’s like to start fresh with a new team.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what it is. It’s a fresh start, new city, new team,” Moore said after being asked if things felt like a fresh start to his career, according to 49erswebzone.com. “I feel like I get to learn again, put the fun back in the game, not that I lost it, but just another adventure, I would say.

“The guys, what I’ve seen so far, they accepted me and all the veteran guys and all the coaches, helped me make that transition as smooth as possible. ”

Moore admitted that his first time being on the field for the 49ers wasn’t the easiest transition, but that he’s getting the hang of it.

“It wasn’t the smoothest, but it wasn’t that bad, though. Everything around the league is kind of like the same thing; it’s different terminology. So, I was able to pick up a little bit. I was also confused out there a little bit sometimes, but it was pretty good.”

Moore also got candid about feeling like he needed to start over after having only moderate individual success with the Chiefs.

“I feel like I definitely needed a fresh start. I found myself in my head a lot over in Kansas City, and that’s never good. I feel like today, let it loose and just go out and play because I don’t know anything anyway. So, I got to just play ball.”