In an unprecedented move, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, widely considered to be the second-best quarterback in the 2025 prospect class, fell all the way to the fifth round of the draft, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns at pick 144.

During Sanders’s freefall, United States President Donald Trump posted on his Truth social media, questioning why NFL franchises were allowing a talent such as Sanders to continue to slide.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump wrote, per Fox Sports.

“He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck, Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Now, Shedeur’s brother Shilo, who also played at Buffalo and is hoping to make an NFL roster after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, has commented on Trump’s post.

“Man, I’m not even gonna lie, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen bro,” Shilo said on the “One Night with Steiny” podcast.

“Fam, if you got the president tweeting, bro, you know something’s wrong.”

Shedeur will have a chance to compete for the Browns’ starting job and prove his President right.