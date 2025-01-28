James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the most talked about teams in college football this season despite never cracking the top 10 of the AP poll or college football playoff rankings.

The Buffs’ popularity was thanks in large part to their oversized personalities. Not just that of head coach Deion Sanders, but also of two of their star players, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick this spring, and Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner who will likely be drafted even sooner than Sanders.

However, while Shedeur may be the most prominent Sanders on the roster, he isn’t the only one of Deion’s progenies hoping to be drafted in the spring. Safety Shilo Sanders is also looking to field an NFL roster.

Unfortunately, the early part of the pre-draft process hasn’t gone great for the lesser-heralded Sanders brother.

“Shilo Sanders has reportedly been “struggling” at the East West Shrine Bowl practices. Sanders has reportedly been getting “taken advantage of” in 1v1’s and has been getting picked on in team periods.

Many in attendance reportedly believe Sanders “has not raised his stock” with his performance in these practices. Several NFL scouts projected Sanders to be a day three pick since entering the draft. The Colorado DB has some WORK to do,” reported NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter on Tuesday, along with footage showcasing some of Shilo’s struggles in coverage.

Fans reacted to the report and footage on social media.

“I mean I don’t look at him as a cover safety he holds his own but he’s a hard hitting safety… Couple these videos were bad balls too on the drills lol somebody at the camp selling my guy,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Hasn’t successfully covered anyone of relevance his entire college career are you surprised?” one fan asked.

“If my draft stock was as high as his i would never be seen playing or at a combine until the draft. You can only slide downward just seems like bad business move,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Sanders can dig himself out of the early hole in the draft process.