Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders won’t throw at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has a lot of hype behind him ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, Sanders won’t make things better — or worse for himself as he’s elected not to participate in throwing drills at the Combine.

Sanders elected this decision on Sunday afternoon on a pretty quiet day in the sports world.

“Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday,” an NFL.com article read.

Sanders‘ decision not to throw in Indianapolis isn’t a shocking one by any means. In recent years, it’s been viewed as a situation where a quarterback, or any prospect, has much more to lose by a potentially bad workout than what you’d get from a great workout. Especially quarterbacks, who have enough tape on them as it is. In a free environment, it might look poor on you if you perform poorly.

Thus, the choice to be risk-averse has become much more prominent in recent years. It’s a smart choice and one that’s come in waves.

Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is ‘competing’ with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward for the choice, and it’s anyone’s guess who will come off the board first.

This year’s NFL Scouting Combine begins on February 27 in Indianapolis, Indiana.