The Sanders family is full of high-profile athletes. Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame NFL cornerback and is currently serving as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

His sons, who starred under their father at Colorado, are both rookies in the NFL. Shedeur was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, while Shilo signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Unfortunately for Shedeur, the young gunslinger has found himself in a bit of legal trouble. Last week, Sanders was pulled over in the Cleveland area for driving 1o1 miles per hour, his second speeding ticket of the NFL offseason.

Shilo didn’t hesitate to take a shot at his brother for his foolish decision-making, either.

“I know we out here in Tampa, [but] we got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here,” the Bucs safety said in a YouTube video where he tours the Tampa area and tries out new food spots.

Fans reacted to the dig online.

“I knew at the right opportunity Shilo would take a shot at Shedeurs speeding debacle,” one fan commented under Shilo’s video.

“Snapping on his brother’s driving is cold blooded,” someone else added.

“Shilo easily has a 2nd career in entertainment as an actor, host, streamer, YouTuber ect. He has that star quality that goes beyond football. The sky is the limit for this young man,” someone else added.

Hopefully, Shedeur is able to keep a low profile for the rest of the season and let his play on the field do the talking for him.