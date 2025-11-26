Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to a play call during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders made his first career start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in what wound up being a win for the Cleveland Browns. It was the first time a Browns quarterback had ever won his first career start, and Sanders was named the starter for this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, don’t think that’s led to complacency from Sanders.

“I’m definitely not comfortable, though, so that’s first and foremost that I have another opportunity to go out there,” Sanders said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “But in life, you got to understand how quickly things come or how long it comes, it could be taken at any point in time.

“So I’m never comfortable in a situation I’m in. I always want to exceed expectations, and I always want to grow in each and every week, I would want to put a better product of myself, be a better version of myself for the team to be out there.”

Sanders said that his atunement with the starters, whom he has not worked with until recently, is increasing by the rep.

“Day by day, minute by minute, meeting by meeting, of course,” Sanders said. “I’m getting a little bit more comfortable and comfortable in being in that role, being in that position. They’re getting more comfortable with me, also. So I’m excited, I’m happy for it, and I’m just thankful.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was complimentary of his young quarterback’s composure.

“He’s always done a nice job of that,” Stefanski said. “What we appreciate about all of our players is authenticity. He’s the same guy every single day. Obviously game day, there’s juice that comes with that. There’s excitement that comes with that, but he’s played that position for a long time. He knows how to make sure he keeps the main thing.”