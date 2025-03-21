Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a hike in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2025 NL draft is only a month away and teams are eager to grab the guys that they think can turn their franchises around or become the building blocks of the future. One player in particular has been especially polarizing.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of legendary NFL player Deion Sanders, has been criticized not only for his play on the field but also for his brash personality. According to Pro Football Talk, Shedeurs recently made a statement that’s just as incredulous as some of his previous ones.

“It always worked in the league. Look at the history of the league, not everybody was a big-time runner back then, back in the day,” Sanders said. “The greatest quarterback ever, Tom Brady, he didn’t run too much. I feel like the best thing for me is to play from the pocket. That’s where I’m most comfortable.

“The difference is, I’m able to adjust for my team, so if I need to be able to take different types of drops if I need to get a little more active, then I’m able to do that and adjust my game.

“That’s a lot of what we did the first year at Colorado, I had to adjust my game to get more success based on what we had on the roster.”

It’s pretty insane to see Sanders downplay his running ability, considering the most successful quarterbacks in the modern era use both their legs and arms. Fans reacted to Sanders’ statement on social media.

“Smart to say before the draft,” one fan wrote on Twitter sarcastically.

“Yeah, that ought to help his draft stock,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Sanders ends up being selected.