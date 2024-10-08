Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks opened the season with three consecutive wins under new head coach Mike Macdonald, but that has not been the case the past two weeks.

The past two weeks, the team has lost games to the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants leading Mike Macdonald to admit that his team has not played the way he expects them to play.

During a press conference on Monday, Macdonald said that the team was not “good enough to win the game in all three phases.”

“It just wasn’t good enough to win the game in all three phases and as a team, we’ve got to take it on the chin, and we’ve got to move forward and look to make the improvements we need to make to go win,” Macdonald said Monday. “It’s pretty much that simple and we’ve got a great opportunity on Thursday night to make it right with a great team coming in here, division rival. So it should be a great game.”

But Macdonald’s disappointment with his team isn’t just because of the score or results of the games.

“We could be 5-0 right now and I’d be telling you guys the same thing,” Macdonald said according to the Seattle Seahawks team website.

“Just like when we were 3-0. It’s the same message, it really is. We’re early, we’re growing, we’re not there yet, and we want to get there. We want to get there really bad, and we’re going to work really hard to make it happen.”

The Seahawks now have a short week as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

We’ll have to see how they perform in that pivotal game.

[Seattle Seahawks]