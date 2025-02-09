Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks just finished their first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Now, as the team prepares for its second season with the head coach, it sounds like they’ll be moving forward with the same quarterback, as well.

During a recent press conference, Mike Macdonald made it pretty clear that Geno Smith would be the team’s quarterback moving forward.

Macdonald went as far as to say that he believes the team can win a Super Bowl with Smith leading the way.

“I don’t understand the conversation,” Macdonald said according to Pro Football Talk. “It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him.”

It’s not clear whether or not this means that the team would be giving Smith a contract extension, but Macdonald did indicate that there have been contract discussions.

“We’ve had a lot of non-football conversations — to keep it legal — over the last month or so,” Macdonald said. “And I know he’s really excited about Klint taking over. This guy, yeah, he’s a great player, man. And we can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that and can’t wait to get back to work with him.”

The team is moving forward with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and it sounds like Smith plays into his plans.

The long-term future may not be clear for Smith and the Seahawks. But in the short term, it’s very clear that he will be the team’s leader next season.