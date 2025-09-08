Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos gutted out a Week One victory over the Tennessee Titans, but the game was not exactly 60 minutes of smooth sailing for rookie quarterback Bo Nix and company.

Nix had a mixed bag of a performance, throwing for 176 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-40 attempts, but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the contest.

After the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke about what he saw from his young quarterback.

“Well, we won, that’s the first thing,” Payton said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I thought he hung in there. He battled. Made some critical plays first in the second half, and so obviously he’ll be disappointed with the turnovers, but it was a gutsy performance. It is pretty usual Week 1, a lot of different looks maybe that you hadn’t seen normally or scouted normally for relative to their coverages.

“Overall, his job is to lead us to score. I thought he played really well in the second half, and we won the game.”

Nix talked to reporters about viewing his performance a little differently now that he’s in the second season of his professional career.

“I think I’m tougher on myself now because you know better. I’ve had some experience, and I’ve had what not to do,” he said. “Every year of my career, I’ve thrown a pick, probably. As much as I’m going to try in the future, I’m probably going to throw one every year. Just have to limit them, and hopefully I’ll stay at two for a while.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Nix and the Broncos respond next week.