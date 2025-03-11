Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, a shock to many around the National Football League. On Monday, the Seahawks moved to find their official replacement for the outgoing Smith.

Seattle signed quarterback Sam Darnold on the heels of the former Southern Cal quarterback’s career year. Darnold finds a new home after a short stop in Minnesota where he led the Vikings to the playoffs.

It’s a three-year deal for Darnold according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The ESPN reporter noted the deal was worth $110 million.

“Former Vikings QB Sam Darnold reached agreement today on a three-year, $110.5 million contract including $55 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks,” Schefter wrote.

Darnold will be on his fifth team since he joined the NFL in 2018. The Jets drafted the former USC quarterback in the first round but his career didn’t pan out the way he or the Jets thought. Darnold didn’t meet his pre-draft expectations and spent just three seasons in East Rutherford.

Darnold’s played for the Jets, the Carolina Panthers, and the Vikings prior to joining the Seahawks. He’s certainly traveled around the NFL, but it’s good work if you can get it clearly. And, clearly, after the season he had, Darnold got a hefty rewarded for it.

We’ll see how it fares for Seattle in the end.

The NFL went through a flurry of deals on Monday as the new league year began with a bang.