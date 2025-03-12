Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys had a brutal season in the 2024 campaign. In a year in which the franchise planned to compete for a Super Bowl, injuries devastated Dallas’ star players, and the team went on to miss the playoffs.

Fans and the players in the building are hopeful that the Cowboys will be able to turn things around in 2025, but it’s going to be an even tougher task than originally anticipated.

“Former #Cowboys edge DeMarcus Lawrence lands with the #Seahawks,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Huge deal for the Seahawks Lawrence and Williams are going to be a force,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“3 sacks in 4 games before his foot injury put him on IR last season. Let’s see what he’s got left in the tank,” one fan added.

“Niners oline is so cooked. Every single dline in the division improved, I dare lynch and shanahan to not improve this offensive line,” another fan added.

“you deserve every cent you’ve ever collected. Cowboys nation will miss you, and we’ll never forget your fight and your sacrifice,” one Cowboys fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cowboys account for the massive loss in production.