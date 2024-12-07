Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are in an extremely tight division race in the NFC West. As things stand, the Seahawks are boasting a one-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately for Seattle, it’s going to get harder to hang onto that lead moving forward, according to one prominent league insider.

“Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out (calf) for tomorrow’s game,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out (calf) for tomorrow’s game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2024

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media, which will have a major impact on fans’ fantasy football seasons.

“Tough to see him miss this divisional game Hopefully able to return for the next game,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Need him to clinch a fantasy playoff spot,” added one devastated fantasy football player.

“Come on Jaylen Warren. Gonna need a big day for my fantasy team,” added another fantasy football fan.

“Tons of value at RB tomorrow! Isaac Guerendo, Braelon Allen and now Zach Charbonnet. And then if you’re feeling frisky, Sincere McCormick! A lot to go over tomorrow morning so be sure to tune in!’ added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Seahawks and Walker’s fantasy football owners respond to the star’s absence.