Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A Seattle Seahawks helmet rests on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-1 on the season on Thursday night after their divisional win on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks’ victory was sealed after veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, in his first season with the organization, calmly set the Hawks up to hit the game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation.

After the game, Darnold’s teammates and coaches were sure to sing their quarterback’s praises.

“Sam’s playing out of his mind right now,” head coach Mike Macdonald said, according to ESPN. “You see him, he’s just such a cool customer. But he’s a guy on a mission. He’s so determined for us to be a great team and a great offense, and he’s doing a great job leading us.”

“Sam made a perfect throw, honestly,” wide receiver Smith-Njigba said of the throw to him that set up the game-sealing field goal. “Back shoulder throw. The corner was on top of me, so he just placed it perfectly, and it was an easy grab.”

Darnold spoke just as highly of Smith-Njigba after the game.

“He’s just comfortable in those moments,” Darnold said. “He showed that even in the San Francisco game. Obviously, we didn’t get the job done when we played them the first game, but he showed his big-play ability not only in two-minute but throughout the game.

“We have that rapport to where we can trust each other with different routes and feeling leverage and all those things.”

