After a promising start to the season for the Seattle Seahawks, things have taken a sour turn as of late.

Sunday saw the Seahawks lose 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills and things got even uglier for Seattle than the final score. Linebacker Derick Hall was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty that led to a Bills touchdown, and the consequences reached further than just the touchdown.

Defensive lineman Jarran Reed got in Hall’s face immediately after the flag was thrown, and again on the sidelines. The two had to be separated before the spat escalated into a full-scale fight.

The pair spoke about the incident after the game, per the Seahawks’ official website.

“We told each other we love each other… There’s no bad blood,” Hall said of the scuffle. “[Jarran Reed] just wants me to go out play smart, play fast, play physical.”

“He loves the game,” Hall said of Reed. “I love the game. In that moment things got heated. He’s a leader and he’s the leader of our group. When stuff hits the fan, you have to lean on all the guys and maybe we both could have done some things a bit better.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald spoke about the situation as well.

“Wasn’t a smart penalty. Just that’s not how we train our guys to attack quarterbacks, so wasn’t a smart move.

“Well, there is some frustration there,” Macdonald said of the on-field antics. “Look, our guys are connected, and they have each other’s backs. They are emotional. There are going to be flare-ups and stuff. Seems like it calmed down.”

The Seahawks are now 4-4 and are going to have to right the ship before things continue to spiral out of control.

