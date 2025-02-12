Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) talks to the media with his daughter, Jada, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Among the biggest storylines this NFL season surrounded Saquon Barkley. The former New York Giants star went down the Jersey Turnpike to Philadelphia this offseason, signing with the rival Eagles.

The Giants’ decision to let Barkley walk to a division rival was mocked relentlessly throughout the year. And how things concluded didn’t help matters either. Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards and Philly won the Super Bowl in a resounding effort over juggernaut Kansas City.

Barkley was instrumental in the Eagles’ successes this season. It was tough to watch for some Giants fans, though many directed their anger at the team’s front office.

After the dust settled on Super Bowl LIX, Barkley revealed that several of his former teammates are very happy for him. The Eagles star made this reveal on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as he makes the rounds following the Super Bowl victory.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, that clip doesn’t really display my relationship I have with that organization from top to bottom. They’re the people that brought me in. After the game, so many guys and people from that organization reached out to me and were super happy,” he said. “One, for my birthday and see me hold that Lombardi Trophy up because they know the hard work that I put in. That clip is in the past and I’m happy to be an Eagle.”

Barkley later compared himself to Marshall Faulk who’s best remembered as a Ram, but began his career with the Colts. Perhaps he makes a point.

The saltiness between the Eagles and the Giants will always remain. But it is, at least, pleasing to know that there isn’t too much animosity there to avoid congratulations when it’s due.

We’ll see what happens the next time these two teams face each other. It could, perhaps, be the season opener.