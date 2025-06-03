The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go back-to-back as Super Bowl champions following February’s complete dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs. A huge part of the Eagles’ success last season was the addition of dynamic running back Saquon Barkley, whose presence opened things up for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense.

Now, Barkley is discussing what it’ll take for the Eagles to get back to the top of the mountaintop.

“It’s been great,” Barkley said on Monday, per the NFL’s official website. “We’ve got guys coming in and buying in, training really hard, competing at a high level. The young guys that we drafted and the people we brought in, they’re buying into the culture right from the beginning.

“The best way I can answer that question is success is not an accident. We know the recipe. We know what it takes. We can’t skip any steps to get to where we want to get to. Last OTAs, it was the same thing, and we already know how training camp’s gonna be and we know how it’s gonna be during the season.

“We know the recipe, and we just got to stick to it and a little bit of luck when that comes in with staying healthy. We do that, with the talent that we have and the coaches that we have, we’ll be in a good position.”

Barkley knows that as great as last season was, this year is going to present its own challenges.

“It was a hell of a year. It was a year that you dream about,” he said. “It was a year that you train for. The beauty of it is you have an opportunity to do it again. That’s what the mindset kind of shifts to is learn from it, and even though you had a great year, there’s so many plays and so many things I can continue to improve on. You’ve got to be obsessed with the little details and locking into taking your game to another level.