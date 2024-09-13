Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey missed the team’s season-opening showdown with the New York Jets on Monday night after he was scratched from the lineup just hours before the game. But it seems like the team is now facing an investigation into whether or not they properly reported his injury.

The San Francisco 49ers listed Christian McCaffrey as simply “questionable” in the days leading up to the game. But backup running back Jordan Mason told ESPN that he knew as early as Friday that he would be the team’s starting running back in place of McCaffrey.

“Maybe Friday, Friday night. Something like that,” Mason told ESPN.

If Mason was told days in advance that McCaffrey would be unavailable for Monday night’s game, that could mean that the 49ers incorrectly reported McCaffrey’s injury status, which is against NFL rules.

According to a report from the U.S. Sun, the NFL has officially launched an investigation into whether or not these rules were violated.

“Situations like this related to compliance with the injury report are always looked into,” the NFL told the U.S. Sun. “That is standard protocol in any such instance.”

We’ll have to see what the investigation concludes.

[U.S. Sun]