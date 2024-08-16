Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

This has been a tumultuous offseason for the San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as his future with the team has been totally up in the air. At times, the team has seemed to be on the verge of trading him. At other times, it seemed like the two sides were close to a contract extension to keep him in San Francisco. This week, the Niners addressed the whole situation as they made it clear that they would like to have him back.

During a recent press conference, Niners general manager John Lynch sent a pretty clear message to Brandon Aiyuk as he said that the 49ers “feel the urgency to have him” as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“I can tell you this: It’s been a long, arduous, hard process, our journey,” Lynch said according to David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone. “We started this early and, for whatever reason, haven’t been able to get it across the finish line. That’s been frustrating. But the communication, still, has been really good, both with Brandon and his agent, and we’re trying to figure out solutions.

“I’m always hopeful. I’m an optimistic person [in] nature, and so I’m always hopeful that we’ll get there and get there soon. I can tell you we feel the urgency to have him. The season’s approaching, and we have ample time.”

We’ll have to see whether or not this means the two sides will be able to work out a deal in the near future.

[49ers Webzone]