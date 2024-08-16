Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long and tumultuous offseason full of negotiations and uncertainty between the San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as the two sides have contemplated his future with the team. But despite everything, it doesn’t sound like there is any bad blood between the two sides – at least according to Niners general manager John Lynch.

During a recent press conference, Lynch was asked whether or not there was “bad blood” between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk, and he indicated that he did not believe that was the case, even if conversations can get “heated” at times.

“Negotiations can get heated. I think it’s his first time going through that. But no bad blood,” Lynch said according to Pro Football Talk. “People that are here see Brandon out here. There’s a lot of love and respect for the relationship we’ve had and continue to have, and hopefully, we’ll have into the future.”

It’s still not clear whether Aiyuk will remain a member of the Niners this season and beyond or if he will be traded. But whatever happens, Lynch made it clear that there is a lot of respect between both parties as they try to map out the future.

