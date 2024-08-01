Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

As the Minnesota Vikings look for a new starting quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins, it seems that veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has had a leg up in the competition with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But that might not be the case, after all.

Sam Darnold has taken the majority of the snaps with the first-team offense throughout OTAs and now into training camp. But during a recent press conference, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell claimed that the quarterback battle is “pretty darn even” between Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

“As far as the depth chart in that room, it’s pretty clear and obvious…it’s pretty darn even between Sam and J.J.,” O’Connell told reporters.

O’Connell reiterated that Darnold has received the majority of the reps with the first-team offense, but it sounds like the team is planning to start giving him some of those first-team reps, as well.

“Sam’s really taken the majority of the one reps,” O’Connell said according to Athlon Sports. “J.J.’s gotten some reps — twos vs. ones — where he might not be out there with the [No. 1] offense, but he’s certainly seeing some things that will allow him to start phasing into getting into the huddle…when he gets into that first group.

“You will at some point see J.J. be consistently maybe getting a little more one reps there. But at the same time, I feel like Sam earned the right to get the bulk of those reps early on.”

Darnold has more experience which might help him win the job to start the season, but it sounds like McCarthy is coming along.

