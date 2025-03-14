Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams released former Pro Bowler Cooper Kupp this week. As the week winds down, Kupp may have a new home lined up. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly in hot pursuit of the former receiving triple crown winner.

Mike Silver of The Athletic noted that the Saints are pursuing the celebrated wide receiver.

Such an addition would be a big move for the Saints, who hope to try and turn it around after a few years of dismal play.

Silver reported the potential move on X. The Saints have had some of the league’s best at that position over the years, and Kupp would be a strong addition.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown in 2021, as he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16).

Since that spectacular year, Kupp hasn’t regained that form. He’s played 32 games in the last three seasons, having not finished a season since that prolific 2021 season.

Kupp has amassed 634 receptions, 7,776 yards, and 57 touchdowns in his eight-year NFL career, all with the Rams, who drafted him in 2017. Kupp finished his Ram career with two seasons with double-digit touchdowns – 2021 and then 2019, when he had 10.

Kupp will always be favored in LA, but now new pastures await him. Time will tell to see if the Saints indeed strike here and sign Kupp.