The New Orleans Saints started the season looking like one of the league’s best offenses. Unfortunately, after the hot 2-0 start, things catered for New Orleans. The Saints finished the season 5-12 and missed the playoffs.

The brutal season resulted in a head coaching opening for the franchise, and the hunt has officially started, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“The Saints resume their coaching search today with virtual interviews with Bills OC Joe Brady and Saints interim HC/STC Darren Rizzi,” reported CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Jones then continued with a follow-up.

“Clarification: Joe Brady’s interview is virtual. Because Rizzi is employed by the Saints, his interview is in person. Virtual/in-person interviews may be the cause of me finally breaking down and paying for the edit button.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Virtual? Get Brady in house and tell him we want a Super Bowl,” one Saints fan wrote on Twitter.

“How have they not interviewed Rizzi yet lol,” one fan wanted to know, as Rizzi is already employed by the organization.

“I don’t have a solution, but I hate an OC interviewing with another team for HC…50hours before playoff game. No matter what they say, NOBODY can be 100pc focused with a life-changing event in your subconscious. I’m not blaming Brady or the Saints. But that doesn’t make it right,” one fan added, referencing Brady’s current role as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

It’ll be interesting to see if either Brady or Rizzi gets the job.