After a long coaching search, the New Orleans Saints have their man. The Saints hired Kellen Moore, the former Boise State quarterback and rising coaching star, to be the franchise’s next head coach.

Moore was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff prior to making the first-time move to head coach. He’d previously gained fame on the staff of the Dallas Cowboys and then the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news late Saturday night.

“Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to become the New Orleans Saints’ head coach, barring any unexpected developments,” Schefter wrote on X.



Moore won’t have to go very far obviously. The Eagles are in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, which will go down later Sunday evening, as they’re set to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore’s coaching ascent finally will culminate in him getting a head coaching job. The Saints are an intriguing situation, and kind of a mess. But Moore and his offenses have typically fared pretty well. They’re not averse to points in the Bayou, so that will help make him fit in if he can be successful.

The Saints had previously held court with the likes of Mike McCarthy, who had Moore on his staff in Dallas previously.

Nonetheless, congrats to Kellen Moore, and best of luck at being a first-time head coach.