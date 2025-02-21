Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints moved to hire the team’s next defensive coordinator. He’s a familiar face to new head coach Kellen Moore, who tabbed someone who once reeled him in for a coordinator position.

The Saints have hired Brandon Staley, the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach, to be their next defensive coordinator.

Staley’s hire comes after the former Chargers coach spent a year on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Saints are hiring former Chargers coach Brandon Staley as the defensive coordinator for coach Kellen Moore,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon.

The #Saints are hiring former #Chargers coach Brandon Staley as the defensive coordinator for coach Kellen Moore, per The Insiders. Staley was an assistant this year with the #49ers, and before LAC, he burst onto the scene as a #Rams DC. Now, lands in NO. pic.twitter.com/ytNtbTMdzm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2025

After coaching in college for several years, the Chicago Bears brought Staley into the NFL in the 2017 season. John Fox hired Staley as his outside linebackers coach, and he’s worked his way up the rungs ever since. After a successful stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator, the Chargers hired him as their head coach.

But Staley’s tenure in LA was forgettable. The team struggled at times to live up to expectations and were often out of place.

Staley found a way to bounce back last season in San Francisco and now he’ll get another shot at defensive coordinator. Staley has had a knack before at coordinator, so there’s no reason to think it won’t happen again.

New Orleans hasn’t made many big moves lately, so we’ll see how this plays out.