Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has decided to call it a career after seven seasons in the NFL, he announced via Instagram in a lengthy message. In his relatively short career, Ramcyzk was named to the All-Pro team three times, via ESPN.

He joins Terron Armstead as former All-Pro offensive linemen for the Saints who have announced their retirement this offseason.

“What an incredible journey it’s been. My path to the NFL wasn’t a straight line, it wasn’t the story most people expect,” Ramczyk wrote on his Instagram post. “There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It’s funny how life works out.

“Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a “welder” to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me.

“I owe a giant thank you to the game of football, and to the countless coaches and teammates who have supported and challenged me along the way. I’m especially thankful to UW-Stevens Point for welcoming me with open arms, to UW-Madison for taking a chance on a Division III transfer, and to the New Orleans Saints for believing in me at the highest level.

“To the amazing New Orleans Saints fans. Thank you for embracing me from day one. Your passion and energy are unmatched, you made New Orleans feel like home.

To my incredible wife, thank you for being my rock through every high and low. And to my parents, who instilled in me the meaning of hard work and dedication.

“I’m excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life.”

Ramczyk’s premature retirement has been coming since the 2023 season due to a cartilage defect in one of his knees. He should still be massively proud of what he was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.