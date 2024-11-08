Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens secured a crucial victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

However, things got a little hairier than they should’ve been when legendary placekicker Justin Tucker missed an extra point that would’ve tied the game in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t the first blunder from Tucker this season, who has also struggled to consistently convert field goals outside of 50 yards as of late. One former NFL star and current NFL analyst thinks Tucker has the “yips”, the unofficial term for when an athlete acquires a mental block that keeps them from doing even the most routine of tasks in competition.

“Justin Tucker got the Yipps y’all! Ever since Kelce threw his little place holder it’s been down hill,” tweeted Ryan Clark, referencing a previous incident between Tucker and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Justin Tucker got the Yipps y’all! Ever since Kelce threw his little place holder it’s been down hill. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 8, 2024

Fans reacted to Clark’s take on social media.

“RC, do you know about tayvoodoo? I betcha Jason could get you caught up,” one fan said on Twitter, implying that Kelce’s relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift is responsible for Tucker’s fall from grace.

“Mahomes and Travis Swift with that secret society,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Lol he got Alpha’d by a real alpha. Now he is having an identity crisis,” one fan added.

“Another tired take from RC. Last year he was 11-12 from 40-49, 1-5 from 50+ and 51-52 on extra points. Have you opened up the ESPN app and looked at his stats this year? Not trolling, just curious,” one fan added.

“The Chiefs living in these player’s head on and off the field. Next level chess playing,” added a fan.

“It’s the Swiftie effect. They ruin careers,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tucker can recapture his previous form, or if this is the beginning of his career’s curtain call.