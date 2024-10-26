Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that things did not exactly work out well between Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton during their time together with the Denver Broncos.

Based on a recent comment from Wilson during an interview, it seems like there might still be some bad blood between them.

During a recent interview with Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Russell Wilson was reflecting on his NFL career when he listed two of his three NFL coaches, referring to them as “all-time greats.”

However, Payton was notably left off the list.

“I’m in a good place here in Pittsburgh. I’m excited about it and happy where my feet are. Just to focus on where you are right now. I look at it as a tremendous honor. I don’t look at it as a bad thing,” Wilson said during the interview. “I get to play for Pete Carroll and I get to play for Mike Tomlin – two all-time greats.”

This seemed to be a pretty clear shot at Payton, and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Dawg you have not been a day at the lake yourself especially since Seattle got rid of you,” one fan wrote on social media.

“The guy with some supposed HOFer that only managed 1 superbowl in like 15 years? Most overrated coach in the world,” another fan wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“It’s his list, put who you want on your list,” another fan added.

“Not surprising considering Payton never wanted him and took shots at him the moment he became the Broncos coach,” another person said.

“1 game in Pittsburg, the jury is still out on how you and Tomlin end. If you don’t take care of the ball he’s not going to be happy!” another person added.

The Broncos have been struggling on offense with new quarterback Bo Nix while Wilson had a record-breaking debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

[Sports Illustrated]