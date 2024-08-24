Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Many thought that the Pittsburgh Steelers might have accidentally provided a tip about who would be the team’s starting quarterback during the team’s final preseason game on Saturday, but head coach Mike Tomlin insists that is not the case.

The Steelers played Russell Wilson for just one drive during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions which ended in a touchdown for the team. He was then pulled from the game and replaced by Justin Fields.

The whole situation gave off the impression that Wilson was the team’s starting quarterback and was pulled early in the game after one successful drive to keep him healthy for the upcoming season. But Mike Tomlin shot down that speculation during his postgame press conference.

“Again, we just needed results that were indicative of how we’ve worked,” Tomlin said regarding the decision to give Wilson only one drive according to Pro Football Talk. “And so they were able to put together a scoring and really just provide an opportunity to get Justin in there sooner.”

Regardless, Tomlin did indicate that the team is planning to announce their starting quarterback at the end of their next week of practice. So we will soon know who will lead the team this season.

[Pro Football Talk]