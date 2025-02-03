Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Despite speculation that Russell Wilson could be looking to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers and sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, it sounds like that is not his plan.

Russell Wilson served as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, but his future with the team is a little bit in question.

After signing just a one-year contract with the Steelers last offseason, Wilson is set to become a free agent next month, allowing him to sign with any team he chooses. While he has indicated multiple times that he would like to return to the Steelers, recent events cast a little bit of doubt on that plan.

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders officially hired former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as their next head coach. Obviously, Carroll and Wilson are quite familiar with each other given the 10 seasons they spent together with the Seahawks. This led to a report suggesting that Wilson could leave the Steelers and sign with the Raiders.

NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported last week that Carroll and Wilson have “mended fences” and Wilson could be a “stopgap” option for the team at quarterback.

“With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson. They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer,” Howe said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson, however, made it clear that this was not his plan.

When asked about the possibility of reuniting with Carroll in Las Vegas, Wilson announced that he is focused on returning to Pittsburgh next season.

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said according to Mark Long of the Associated Press.

“He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers,” Wilson continued

Obviously, there’s a long way to go before Wilson finalizes his plans for next season, but it sounds like he has no intention of leaving Pittsburgh.