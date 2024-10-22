Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the rather shocking decision to replace Justin Fields with Russell Wilson on Sunday. And after Wilson validated that decision with a record-breaking performance, it sounds like he’s in line to start again.

During Sunday night’s win over the New York Jets, Russell Wilson had the most yards and led the team to the most points of any Steelers quarterback making their debut start with the team.

It was a dominant showing, and it seems like the team is going to give him a chance to continue as the starting quarterback this week.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked whether or not Wilson would remain the team’s starting quarterback over Justin Fields for this week’s game against the New York Giants.

While Tomlin did not give a clear and firm response, he certainly indicated that Wilson is expected to hold onto the starting job.

“He’s scheduled to take first-team reps tomorrow and we’ll see where the week leads us,” Tomlin said after smiling wide and laughing according to Sports Illustrated.

But even if Wilson is expected to start, it sounds like the team will still make sure Fields is ready to play, too.

“We’re building a plan to beat the New York Football Giants,” Tomlin said.

“This week, we’ve got two capable guys,” he continued. “We’re going to ready them. They both need to be ready to work.”

It sure looks like Wilson will continue to start for the Steelers. We’ll have to see how he performs.

