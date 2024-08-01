Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As the Pittsburgh Steelers opened up training camp, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was not able to perform as he missed the first several days of preseason practice with a calf injury. He finally returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and he opened up a little bit about his injury.

In his first practice back from the calf issue, Russell Wilson showed no signs of rust in the passing game as he completed each of his four passes during 7-on-7 reps.

“I feel good,” Wilson said of his calf according to The Athletic. “It’s just good to be back out here. … It was a good day today.”

While he did participate in practice a little bit, he was not a full participant in practice on Tuesday. While he wasn’t willing to divulge what it would take for him to return to the field full-go, he indicated that it could still take some time.

“Just take it one day at a time,” he said. “I’ll be ready to go when it’s time.”

With Wilson still limited, Justin Fields took the majority of the reps with the first-team offense for the Steelers and was quite impressive, adding some intrigue to the quarterback competition.

[CBS Sports]