While much of the chatter surrounding the NFL draft involved quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his slide to the fifth round, where he was ultimately selected by the Cleveland Browns, he wasn’t the only Sanders waiting to hear his name called.

Shedeur’s older brother, Shilo, also entered the draft, although he went undrafted. He went on to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shilo isn’t overly concerned about the negative perception of going undrafted either.

“Well, my take on being disappointed in ‘lows’ — it’s not really ‘low’ because you can’t change the path and you can’t really do anything about something that already happened,” Shilo said last week, per ESPN.

“So I just trust God, and I always end up doing something great so I just know it’s going to happen and whatever’s happening currently is to learn or to grow from.”

Instead, Shilo is more focused on the opportunity that he has in front of him with the Buccaneers.

“The Bucs was the first team to call and they gave me a chance before anyone,” Sanders said. “So I’m forever grateful to the Buccaneers, and I’m just going to do everything I can to help this team win — everything in my power to help this team win — and that’s all I want.”

He also mentioned that he’s happy to have landed with a leader like Todd Bowles, the Bucs’ head coach.

“He’s a great coach, great leader and he’s very knowledgeable about this game. To have a guy like that that I could just go talk to whenever and learn football and he also helped me get this opportunity — him and my dad got on the phone right after I signed, and he told ’em that they was interested in me and they can’t wait to see what I can do here — and I just want to make everybody proud, especially coach Bowles.”

Hopefully, Shilo makes the team and has a long NFL career. If his attitude and outlook are anything to go off of, he has a phenomenal chance.