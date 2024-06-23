Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There are currently no active gay players in the NFL or any of the five major professional sports leagues throughout the United States. But when an active player is ready to come out, it sounds like they will have the support of the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

During a recent exclusive interview with Outsports, Roger Goodell expressed his support for any athlete wishing to come out at some point in the future.

“Both publicly and privately, I’ve made clear that if any member of the NFL family comes out, we will have their back,” Goodell told Outsports.

There has only been one active gay player in NFL history after Carl Nassib came out as gay back in 2021 when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. Goodell and the league supported him back then

“After Carl Nassib came out, we partnered with Carl and The Trevor Project on a marketing campaign called ‘Football is for everyone,’” Goodell said.

And even though there are no active gay players, Goodell recognizes just how important that community is to the NFL going forward.

“Each coming out has confirmed what I’ve always known to be true: Diversity makes us better and LGBTQ people continue to contribute to the success of the NFL.”

[Outsports]