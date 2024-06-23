Syndication: Wicked Local

The NEFL has not had an active gay player since Carl Nassib came out as gay back in 2021 when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. But it sounds like the league is ready to support any player who chooses to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in the future.

During a recent interview with Outsports, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pointed out that the league supported Carl Nassib when he made his announcement years ago.

“After Carl Nassib came out, we partnered with Carl and The Trevor Project on a marketing campaign called ‘Football is for everyone,’” Goodell told Outsports.

And when the next player decides to come out, Goodell said that he has made it clear they will have the league’s support, as well.

“Both publicly and privately, I’ve made clear that if any member of the NFL family comes out, we will have their back,” Goodell said.

Goodell said that he thinks diversity only makes the league better.

“Each coming out has confirmed what I’ve always known to be true: Diversity makes us better and LGBTQ people continue to contribute to the success of the NFL,” Goodell said.

This is a strong statement of support and validation to the LGBTQ community, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

This is so wonderful 🌈 — Rachel Wilkins (@rachelwilkinsb) June 21, 2024

Yeah, that's a pretty cool story. I mean, it's not every day you hear about a powerful guy like Roger Goodell having a personal connection to the LGBTQ community. It's good to know he's got some empathy and understanding. — Benjamin Lockheart (@BlockHeartBen) June 21, 2024

never ever thought I'd say "shoutouts Roger Goodell" once in my life but shoutouts Roger Goodell https://t.co/fPYwGn9ZFJ — Limestone (STONE IN FOCUS!!!!!!) 🇸🇩🇨🇩 (@AlpineRubyWaves) June 21, 2024

It is the consistency of his support that means the most to me. Thank you @nflcommish for your leadership and commitment to our @nfl LGBTQ community and allies. 🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈❤️ https://t.co/vA9PhzrqDl — Lya Vallat (@Ballgirl8) June 21, 2024

Leads by example https://t.co/MhFM0XS0GP — Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) (@SportsPhilanNet) June 21, 2024

Clearly, the NFL supports the LGBTQ community.

[Outsports]