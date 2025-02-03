Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t interested in hearing about any conspiracies regarding the league’s officials. Particularly, any that involve the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL is more popular than ever, but there remains some “conspiracy theories” about the referees and the Chiefs.

Fans have crowed about the refs favoring the Chiefs, rarely penalizing them, but letting calls go to their advantage. The Chiefs are a powerhouse, and are on the way to a three-peat. But some fans have ignited conspiracy theories that the team has an aided advantage.

Whatever’s going on, the NFL commissioner denied anything nefarious. Goodell responded to the claims, calling them “ridiculous” according to Pro Football Talk.

“A lot of those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life,” the NFL commissioner said via PFT.

Goodell is right in saying social media helps to drive these conversations to the forefront. They’re not legitimate claims, even with some calls appearing advantageous to Kansas City.

While match-fixing isn’t unheard of in sports, it’s not happening in this situation. And Goodell’s emphatic denial on Monday should, in a logical world, help snuff all that out. But, who’s to say if it will or won’t?

One should, I guess, hope the Super Bowl doesn’t come down to a controversial call.