Fans all over the country when it was brought to their attention that rapper and mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter had a lawsuit filed against him where he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

As serious as the situation is, it also has ramifications for the NFL, since the league has a deal with the rapper’s entertainment company, Roc Nation. The league’s annual winter meetings concluded this week, and commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league’s stance.

“We’re aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell said, . “We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.

“They’ve been a big help in the social justice area to us on many occasions,” Goodell said. “They’ve been great partners.”

Fans reacted to Goodell’s statement on social media.

“He needs to be removed as the commissioner,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Good to know, I personally won’t be watching nothing with the NFL brand on it. ty,” one fan added.

“Goodell has had a lot of shocking things under his tenure, this one might be the final straw though if Jay-Z goes down they are going to like to get rid of this guy at that point,” one fan added.

“Definition of money over everything else, WHEN the criminal trial emerges, just look at the Alexander brothers, first it’s a civil trial, but when it occurs, Goodell will be crying like the little bitch he is and apologizing,” another person wrote.

“Guy is accused of raping a child and he’s a great partner? Is this a [expletive] joke?” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see how the case plays out and if the league comes to regret vocalizing support for its relationship with Jay-Z.