Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is still around the sport, but there have been some concerns about the capacity in which he’s involved now. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a game-day analyst for FOX, but is also a member of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group.

Many believe that teams are feeding Brady info during production meetings that he’s taking back to the Raiders. Now, league commissioner Roger Goodell is weighing in on the situation.

“Teams have the right to say whatever they want to. They don’t have to disclose any information if they think it’s a conflict of interest,” Goodell said, according to CNBC. “Teams don’t need to say anything. Sometimes they don’t say anything to somebody who’s not [a minority owner].

We get a lot of former players who are in [broadcast meetings] that are close to their former teams. I think our teams are pretty smart about saying, ‘I’m not sharing something with him.’”

Goodell said that the safeguards against Brady being able to scope out franchises for the Raiders’ benefit.

“Where’s the conflict? He’s not hanging around in the facilities. We don’t allow that.”

It’s worth noting that the current rules were put in place specifically for Brady and his unique situation, so there could be things that the league has overlooked. The onus may be on the teams to make sure Brady’s access is limited to sensitive material.