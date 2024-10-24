Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh found himself being the first NFL coach to lose their job this season. But it turns out, it didn’t take long for other teams around the league to show interest in his expertise.

After a 2-3 start to the season, Saleh was relieved of his duties in favor of former defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was named the interim head coach of the Jets.

It remains unclear whether Saleh will get any looks as a head coach in the near future. But he already has his next gig in the NFL lined up.

Saleh was spotted at Wednesday’s practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, which raised the suspicions of many NFL reporters on whether he has officially been offered a job by the Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur addressed Saleh’s appearance at practice after the practice came to an end, saying that Saleh will be helping the Packers on the offensive side of the ball as a consultant by scouting opposing defenses. LaFleur also detailed that he and Saleh interestingly were roommates when they both coached at Central Michigan early in their career.

“We’ve been close for a really long time,” said LaFleur. “We actually were roommates together at Central Michigan. We thought it was a good idea to bring him here. He’s helping us on the offensive side of the ball. I think that’s always a good deal to have that perspective. That defensive perspective on the offensive side of the ball.”

Lafleur added that Saleh’s situation is still “fluid”, meaning that his exact role is largely undefined at this point. But regardless, he will be helping in some capacity.

Say what you will about Saleh’s ability as a head coach. But even at the worst of times in New York, he has always had a great ability at coaching the defensive side of the ball. So on paper, bringing that perspective to Green Bay should be a move that certainly should help the Packers preparation on the offensive side of the ball.

