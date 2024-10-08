Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday morning, New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh. And it sure doesn’t sound like Saleh was expecting it.

According to a report from NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox, Robert Saleh said he was “blindsided” by the move.

“Just talked to Robert Saleh who said was blindsided by Woody Johnson walking to his office and letting him go. Certainly disappointed he wasn’t going to be given the opportunity to get things going with what he said is a very good roster,” Glazer said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Jets given the expectations with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center.

So far this season, the Jets are just 2-3 and have now lost back-to-back games to the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s worth noting, however, that Saleh has primarily led the Jets’ defense, which has been strong.

The Jets currently rank No. 2 in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 255.8 yards per game, and tied for No. 5 in the league in scoring defense, allowing just 17 points per game.

Clearly, Saleh was not expecting to be fired.

[Jay Glazer]