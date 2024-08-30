Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are less than a week away from their season-opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Friday, the team decided to bring in another depth piece at the quarterback position that is quite familiar with how the team operates.

Veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley has played the entirety of his four-year career thus far with the Ravens as the primary backup for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

However, he surprised many by opting to sign with the Cleveland Browns. But perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Huntley did not end up making the Browns 53-man roster. The Browns instead opted to keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston, and Deshaun Watson.

On Friday, the Ravens capitalized on the surprise decision from their AFC North rivals, resigning Huntley according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: Former Pro Bowl QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is expected to sign with the #Ravens, per multiple sources. A reunion alongside Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/BVJprsJfC1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2024

In the last four years, Huntley has started nine games for the Ravens, recording a 3-6 record in his starts. While he may not be a starting-caliber quarterback at this point, he does provide the Ravens with a player who plays a similar style as Lamar Jackson does.

Chances are, we will see Huntley slot right back in as Jackson’s backup as he was before. But even if he doesn’t, Huntley will bring a familiar face in the locker room, which is never a bad thing.

[Jordan Schultz on X]