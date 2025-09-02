Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens’ season came to an unceremonious close last season after a defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. This year, the Ravens are starting fresh, but many in the building still have a sour taste in their mouth from last year’s defeat.

Luckily for them, this year, Baltimore is opening the season on Sunday night against those very same Bills.

“That team sent us home out of the playoffs, so I don’t think it’s just going into a normal game per se,” left tackle Ronnie Stanley said, according to the Ravens’ official website. “We were very unhappy with the result last time we were there. A lot of us will give anything to leave there with a dub.”

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was blunt in his assessment of last year’s playoff loss when asked if he’d watched film of the game.

“Yes, I have,” he said. “It’s not a good feeling. There’s things that we did good, things that we did bad, but the bad overrides the good. We really want to tighten the bolts on that.