For the first time in 18 seasons, the Baltimore Ravens will have a new head coach wearing the headset on Sundays. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made the shocking decision to fire the franchises long time head coach, John Harbaugh, after multiple years of playoff failures and failing to make the field at all this season.

On Tuesday, Bisciotti held a press conference and spoke about the experience.

“It was the craziest firing in the world,” Bisciotti said during the press conference, per ESPN. “I was the one choked up, and he was the one consoling me.”

He said that it was his instincts that told him it was time to move on from his Super Bowl winning head coach.

“I just hope you respect me enough to know that 100 percent my instincts told me this was the time,” Bisciotti said. “And I may be right, I may be wrong, but I did it because I’m in charge of doing it.”

“I got to the point that I didn’t believe that I would feel regret after I made that decision,” he said. “And that’s what instinct is when you finally get to the point that you’re pretty damn sure that you are not going to regret the decision a day or a week later, then that’s the time to make the decision.”

Still, Bisciotti isn’t taking anything away from what Harbaugh accomplished with the organization.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful marriage,” Bisciotti said of his run with Harbaugh. “We accomplished great things. The next coach we get, I want him to be a Super Bowl-winning coach, too.”