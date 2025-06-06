Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Pagano made it clear on Thursday that while he wanted to be back on the sidelines coaching football, it was never in the capacity of a head coach. Pagono had been retired for six years when he stepped back into the fold to become the Baltimore Ravens’ senior secondary coach.

After practice on Thursday, Pagano made it clear that he is focused solely on his job with the secondary.

“No, sir,” he responded after being asked if he was pondering a return to a head coaching job, per ESPN. “Nobody has any idea until you sit in that seat.”

Pagano wore the headset for six years with the Indianapolis Colts, winning two AFC South titles and making the playoffs three times as he led the Colts to 56-46 record (.549), including the playoffs.

“Some of my fondest memories and coaching moments were the first time I was here [in Baltimore] and just being a secondary coach,” Pagano said.

“[As a head coach], you get pulled away from what you love doing and that’s coaching the game. You got so many other things going. … But no, I’m good. I’ve had enough of [head coaching].”

However, Pagano jumped at the opportunity to join the Ravens.

“This was just probably the only opportunity that would get me off the couch,” Pagano said. “A lot of my friends back home said, ‘Are you out of your mind? Why would you go back to the grind?’ You can’t replicate this. You can’t replicate the grind.”