Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday afternoon, San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery, and the team provided a significant update on his status on Saturday evening.

According to a statement from the team, Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest and is in “serious but stable” condition in the hospital.

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition,” the team said in a statement according to Pro Football Talk. “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

The police have released a statement on the incident.

“On August 31, 2024, at approximately 3:37 p.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue on a report of a shooting,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from injuries.

“Officers rendered aid and medics transported both subjects to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim, San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall. During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time. All information is preliminary, and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Media availability will be held this evening at San Francisco General Hospital.

“This investigation is ongoing and active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”

Pearsall was selected by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

[Pro Football Talk]