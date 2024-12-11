Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss is one of the most legendary and accomplished receivers in NFL history, but it sounds like he just got a devastating health diagnosis.

According to reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. – the father of the legendary Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. – Randy Moss is dealing with liver cancer.

“66th NFF Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer. Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this. I love you Randy,” Fitzgerald said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Moss is widely considered one of the top wide receivers ever to play the game. A six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and Hall of Famer, Moss still holds NFL records in receiving touchdowns in a single season with 23 back in 2007, and most receiving touchdowns for a rookie during his debut season in 1998.

It’s worth nothing that Moss himself has not confirmed the news, but Fitzgerald is obviously well-sourced throughout the NFL.

Moss did announce through ESPN PR this week that he’s stepping away from the Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show on ESPN “to focus on a personal health challenge.”

This is obviously devastating news for one of the most exciting players ever to play the game, and it led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

It’s not clear how long Moss has been battling cancer, but it’s safe to say he has the support of the entire NFL community.

