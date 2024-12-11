Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss is one of the most electric wide receivers ever to play in the NFL, but it sounds like he is now dealing with a very serious health concern.

On Tuesday evening, reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. – the father of the legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. – reported that Randy Moss is battling liver Cancer.

“66th NFF Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer. Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this. I love you Randy,” Fitzgerald said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, Moss is widely considered one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the league.

Throughout his 15-year NFL career, Moss was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was a three-time first-team All-Pro.

Though he retired in 2012, Moss still holds the record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 23 back in 2007 as well as the most receiving touchdowns in a rookie season with 17.

It’s not clear how long Moss has been battling cancer or how serious the diagnosis is, but it’s safe to say that he has the support of the NFL community.

Moss has not publicly confirmed the diagnosis himself.

