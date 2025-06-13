Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make a deep run while they still have the services of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is playing on a year-by-year basis. Stafford will be joined by former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is coming over from the New York Jets.

The veterans will surely be level-headed throughout the season. However, the Rams’ locker room will be without one face that was a fixture around the organization, according to one prominent league insider.

“Rams waived CB Derion Kendrick, who started 18 games for them before missing last season with a torn ACL,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on social media on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Interesting option for Dolphins if he’s close to healthy,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“But you clown fans send your bots when a star opts out or leaves your wack city,” another fan added.

“That’s a shame, but I understand why they released him,” someone else added.

“Obviously because Emmanuel Forbes has been a revelation!” one fan added.

“From 18 starts to getting waived… The NFL really is a cold business,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kendrick lands on his feet with another organization.