On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles with an NFC Championship appearance on the line. And ahead of the game, one Rams star decided to provide some bulletin board material for the Eagles, which Sean McVay has no problem with.

On Thursday, Rams edge rusher Jared Verse spoke candidly about the upcoming matchup against the Eagles, detailing how he “hates” Eagles fans following a matchup between the two teams earlier this year.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said in a conversation with the Los Angeles Times. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot. I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

Interestingly, Verse actually grew up in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. So you would assume that he himself would have grown up rooting for the Eagles.

Obviously, that doesn’t appear to be the case. And now, he will almost certainly be public enemy number one when the Rams head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

It’s usually not a smart idea to alienate the team or fanbase of whoever you are set to play against. But on Friday, Sean McVay defended Verse’s comments, saying that he has “no problem” with the pregame trash talk.

“He told his truth,” McVay told reporters on Friday, transcribed by Pro Football Talk, when asked about Verse’s comments. “I’m riding with the Rams.”

As McVay alluded to, Verse simply outlined how he feels about the Eagles fanbase. But could that potentially come back to bite him when it comes time for the two teams to play on Sunday?

The Rams certainly don’t need any more outside factors to be going against them heading into the game. Currently, the Eagles are favored by six points in the matchup.

Only time will tell whether Verse grows to regret his stance. But given how rabid the Eagles fanbase is known to be, Verse will almost certainly be serenaded with boos throughout Sunday’s matchup.