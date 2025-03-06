Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Tutu Atwell agreed to terms on a deal that will keep the talented wide receiver in Tinseltown.

Atwell, 25, has been on the team the 2021 season, a super season for the Rams, who won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. Atwell was a strong contributor to that team that season, and the team still likes what they see from him enough to keep him around.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on the Rams’ latest roster move. The terms on the deal were one year, $10 million with all of it guaranteed.

Atwell has appeared in 54 games in his career since the 2021 season. In that time, the former Louisville wide receiver has amassed 99 receptions, 1,343 yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

The Rams wide receiver has one postseason touchdown to his name. That TD reception came in the 2023 playoffs against the Detroit Lions.

LA recently announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford will return for the 2025 season. There were rampant rumors that Stafford could be on the move, especially after the team granted him permission to seek a trade.

Cooper Kupp will also be on the move this offseason, it appears. So signing Atwell was imperative to not lose too much in the wide receiver room.